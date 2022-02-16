Richmond Police identify woman killed on South Randolph Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman from Beaverdam, Virginia was shot and killed in Richmond on Monday morning.

According to Richmond Police, 42-year-old Rachel Scott died at the shooting scene on South Randolph Street.

Police were called there around 11:45 a.m. for a reports of a person down. There they found Scott with injuries and unresponsive.

The medical examiner is still working to determine her cause of death.

Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.