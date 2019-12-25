Richmond Police investigate Christmas Eve double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Christmas Eve won’t be a silent night for Richmond detectives as a double shooting investigation is underway.

The department responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Fernbrook Drive just before 6 p.m. There, two victims were located and taken to a nearby hospital. Police add that one victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries, while another victim suffered minor injuries.

Detectives remain on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police or CrimeStoppers.

LATEST STORIES: