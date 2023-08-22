RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in a Richmond neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 21.
Officers with the Richmond Police Department were called to the 3200 block of North Rabza Boulevard, a neighborhood near the Oakwood Cemetery, at 3:17 a.m. for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they found a man who had been shot.
The man was taken to the hospital with injuries from the aggravated assault that Richmond Police considered to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915.