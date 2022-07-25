RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Manchester Monday morning around 3:30 a.m.

The police department received a call to service for a shooting in the 200 block of Commerce Road at 3:29 a.m. The department has confirmed the shooting involved a police officer but has not given details on any other injuries or the victim involved.

Richmond Police established a scene this morning, roping off a four-block area starting at Commerce Road and ending at Albany Avenue.

