RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police say a man is expected to be okay after being shot Thursday night near Chippenham Parkway.

Officers were called to the intersection of Armfield Road and Cargreen Road just before midnight Thursday. Once on scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. We’re told his injuries are non-life threatening.

Police are not looking for a suspect at this time. Stay with 8News for updates.