RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is looking for a suspect responsible for spray paint vandalism on Brown’s Island.

Venture Richmond, the company that manages the park, said notification of the vandalism came this past weekend. Their crews cleaned off graffiti from the sides and floor of the walking bridge.

Residents also told 8News they captured pictures of profane words and pictures on the sidewalks and portable restrooms.

(Photo courtesy of Michelle Mueller) (Photo courtesy of Michelle Mueller) (Photo courtesy of Michelle Mueller)

The graffiti was marked with red and blue spray paint, and some of it remained on the sidewalk and grass on Wednesday.

Michelle Mueller, who walks around the park every morning, said the sight was disturbing.

“I’m just really upset because this is a beautiful place and I come here every day. It means a lot to the city of Richmond. I’m just really upset it was destroyed,” Mueller said.

Police told 8News that first precinct detectives are investigating the crime. The Department of Public Works (DPW) said they weren’t aware of the incident until 8News informed them Wednesday.

Now, the DPW said they plan to send out crews this week to clean up the rest of the spray paint and make the area graffiti-free.

As of Sept. 1, the department has completed 934 graffiti removal requests this year. That’s up from 310 requests in 2021 and 24 requests in 2019.

Mueller said she’s relieved city crews are taking the vandalism seriously.

“It’s nice to know people care. I really appreciate your help,” she said.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Richmond Police Department’s first precinct detective Sergeant C. Miller at 804-646-1289.

The department said any graffiti issues can be reported through RVA 311.