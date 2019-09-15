Richmond Police investigating 2 separate deadly shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two shootings in Richmond have left two men dead.

According to Richmond Police, one man died in a home downtown after being shot.

Authorities said they are conducting a death investigation in the 300 block of East 12th Street. No time was given on when the incident happened.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

At 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning, RPD officers working an off-duty assignment heard shots in a parking lot. They later found a black male in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound.

RPD said the shooting happened in the 6300 block of Jahnke Road.

According to police, medical assistance was given but the man died.

Anyone with information on both of these deadly shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or they may visit www.7801000.com.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.