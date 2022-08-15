RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in Richmond’s Mosby Court area in the early morning hours on Monday, Aug. 15.

Police said officers responded to the report of a person shot in the 1300 block of Coalter Street just before 1 a.m. Once on scene, officers found an adult male who had been shot. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.