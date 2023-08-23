RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle that was submerged in the James River Tuesday night was reportedly stolen out of Chesterfield County. Police have launched an investigation to find the party responsible.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, officers were called to Ancarrow’s Landing after a vehicle was found in the James River. Upon their arrival, the car was discovered to be completely submerged.

The Richmond Fire Department and Virginia State Police worked to remove the vehicle from the river.

No one was present with the car and there weren’t any injuries reported. However, police said they identified the car as having been stolen out of Chesterfield County.

Andraya Johnson, who visits Ancarrow’s Landing a few times a week, said she’s surprised to hear about an incident like this.

“I’ve heard of boats, people being rescued from boats, but never a car,” she said. “[It’s] very surprising being that you can only get so close to the water.”

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, 190 cars were stolen between January and July 2023. That’s a slight decrease from 204 cars stolen during the same timeframe the year before.

In Henrico County, 379 vehicles have been stolen so far in 2023 — an increase from the 332 vehicles stolen in 2022 this time last year.

The Hanover Sheriff’s Office said 35 cars have been stolen so far this year. In 2022, there were 25 stolen vehicles at the same point.

The Richmond Police Department is encouraging anyone with information about the stolen car in the James River to call 804-646-5112.