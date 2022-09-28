RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after two people were found stabbed in a Richmond apartment Wednesday morning, resulting in one death.

Richmond Police officers responded to the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court, near German School Road and Midlothian Turnpike, at 7:09 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

When officers arrived, they found a man in an apartment with what appeared to be a stab wound. They also found a woman who was on the ground and unresponsive, also with what appeared to be a stab wound.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were considered non-life threatening.

This investigation is ongoing and officers are not looking for suspects at this time. The exact cause and manner of death for the female victim will be determined by a medical examiner.

Anyone with further information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective C. Tovar at 804-814-6739.