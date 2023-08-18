RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting on Creighton Road which they say sent one man to the hospital.

Police said officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on Aug. 17 when they responded to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of Creighton Road.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.