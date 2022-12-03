RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is continuing to investigate a pedestrian-involved car crash on Friday evening that left a woman dead.

On Dec. 2, shortly before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a report that a person had been struck by a vehicle.

According to Richmond Police, after the officers arrived on scene, they found the adult female victim, now identified as 64-year-old Nancy Johnson, lying in the northbound lane of the road. Police said she was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

A driver of a vehicle involved in the incident stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities in the investigation, according to Richmond Police. Officers also believe that a second vehicle was involved in the crash that killed Johnson, and are asking for the public’s assistance in their search for more information.

The city’s medical examiner will determine the victim’s cause and manner of death.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or has additional details is asked to call the Richmond Police Department Crash Team Investigator, Det. Drago, at 804-646-1369, or submit a web tip through P3 Tips.