RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a woman Saturday night.

According to the department, officers responded to the 2100 block of Hopkins Road at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 for reports of a crash. Once on scene, they found two vehicles in the southbound lanes that were involved. Both drivers, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The man was treated for minor injuries, but the woman died at the hospital. Her name has not been released.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Traffic Investigator Doug Peppel at 804-646-1042.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8news for updates.