RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a deadly vehicle crash in the Woodland Heights neighborhood of Richmond.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, officers were called to the 2200 block of Semmes Avenue for a reported crash that resulted in a fatality.

The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is currently investigating the incident and there are no further details at this time.

Last month, Richmond residents living near Semmes Avenue shared concerns about chronic speeding on the road.

“In between these traffic stops, these cars hit 70 and 80 miles an hour, and I’m not being facetious about that. They go so fast,” long-time resident Sonny Bowyer said. “Not everyone does, but so many of them do, and particularly the motorcycles and motorbikes, and they make more noise.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crash Team Investigator J. DeBoard at 804-646-1709.