Adult male found dead on the steps of a Concord Avenue residence

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An adult male was found dead on the steps of a residence in the 2300 block of Concord Avenue on Saturday morning.
Richmond police officers responded to the scene at 10:43 a.m. for reports of a person down. They located the victim and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
A medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.
Information can be reported to police by calling Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
