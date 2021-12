RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating the death of one person on Commerce Road. The person’s body was located in the block near Bruce Street.

According to police, there were obvious signs of trauma to the victim’s body. Officers have not identified any suspects at this time.

Officers roped off the area around Commerce Market and Deli.

Information is limited. Stay with 8News as we work to learn more about this developing story.