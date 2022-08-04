RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a double-shooting in Richmond’s Forest Hill neighborhood.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers were called to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found two people with gunshot wounds, a man and a woman, according to police.

Both victims were reportedly transported to a nearby hospital, the man with non-life-threatening injuries and the woman with life-threatening injuries.

Richmond Police Department said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.