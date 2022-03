RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a double shooting in Hillside Court Wednesday morning.

Police responded around 4:45 a.m. to the 1400 block of Minefee Street in the city’s Southside after reports of a shooting.

Police told 8News that two adult women have sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital.

The investigation is underway.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.