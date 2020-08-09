Richmond Police investigating early morning shooting after victim arrives at hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is expected to be OK following an early morning shooting in Richmond Saturday.
Police say units were called to the VCU Medical Center around 6:15 a.m. in reference to a shooting victim. There, police learned a man was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper torso.
An investigation is ongoing into where and how the shooting occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804 780-1000.
