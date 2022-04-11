RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting on Broad Street that happened Sunday.

At 4:37 p.m. on April 10, police responded to the 00 block of E. Broad Street for the report of a shooting. Officers on scene found an 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is the fourth teenager shot since Saturday night. Two died from their injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.