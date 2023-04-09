RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond police said a man was fatally shot Sunday on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike near Cool Lane and Whitcomb Street for a reported shooting in the area.

According to police, a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound and taken to a hospital where he died.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.