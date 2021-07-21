Richmond Police investigating overnight shooting on Government Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting on Government Road that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 1:16 a.m., RPD officers responded to a local hospital upon learning an adult male drove himself after being shot.

According to police, the incident occurred in the parking lot of an apartment building on the 4100 block of Government Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. M. DiSalvo at 804-646-3930 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.