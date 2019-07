Richmond, Va (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

RPD said they were notified that a man walked into a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound at 1:15 Sunday morning.

Investigators said they are still working to determine where the shooting happened, but believe it may have occurred somewhere in the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.