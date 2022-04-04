RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed in Shockoe Bottom.

At 11:16 p.m. on April 3, police responded to reports of a person shot.

Officers arrived on scene and found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Detectives were at the scene overnight and a death investigation is underway.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell 804-646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.