RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police officers are investigating a shooting in Southside Richmond that left one person with injuries.

At 11:39 a.m., RPD officers responded to the 600 block of Holdcroft Drive for a report of a person shot.

Officers located an adult male with a non-life threatening injury. Police said it was a bullet graze wound to the shoulder.

The victim state the incident happened last night, December 5, near Warwick Road and Platinum Road.

The investigation is ongoing.