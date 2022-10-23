RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Laburnum Avenue.

According to the Richmond Police Department, a call came in for a shooting on the 600 block of Laburnum Avenue at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police tell 8News the incident was a domestic dispute, but no other information was released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.