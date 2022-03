RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating an incident where a man was stabbed on Arthur Ashe Boulevard outside of the Greyhound bus station.

Officers responded around 7:28 a.m. to the 2900 block of Arthur Ashe Boulevard for the report of an assault.

Police found an adult man with a stab wound and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.