RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A teen showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound in their hand Saturday morning.

Richmond Police said around 8:20 a.m. they responded to the Richmond Community Hospital for a teen who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident. However, they say it appears to be accidental.

