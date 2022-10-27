RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is investigating a triple shooting in a convenience store parking lot that left at least two people in life-threatening condition.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers were called to the 3100 block of Carolina Avenue for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found three victims — two adult males and one male of unknown age — with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Carolina Express convenience store, according to police. Officers at the scene said that the incident may have been a drive-by shooting, but further investigation will be needed for confirmation.

Police have not revealed the severity of the third victim’s injuries, but do say all three victims have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The scene of the shooting is just a few blocks away from where Richmond’s new interim police chief, Major Richard Edwards, spoke publicly a few hours earlier, at the Ann Hardy Plaza Community Center. Four people were also shot outside the same Northside Richmond convenience store in August.

(Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

(Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.