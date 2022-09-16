RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred on the same street, just hours apart in Highland Park.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, officers were called to a local hospital for a reported shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers learned the victim had been dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle.

The victim’s injury is considered to be non-life threatening, according to police. Detectives determined that the shooting had occurred in the 2300 block of 1st Avenue.

Several hours later, at 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of 1st Avenue for another reported shooting. Officers located the victim in the neighboring block of 3300 Maryland Avenue.

(Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News) Photos of the investigation taken at the scene of the 3300 block of 1st Avenue.

The victim was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening gunshot injuries. Detectives determined that the victim was shot in the 3300 block of 1st Avenue.

The investigations for both shootings remain ongoing at this time. Police do not believe the two incidents to be related at this time.

Another shooting on the Henrico side of the same neighborhood — Highland Park — occurred at around 3:30 p.m. and left one man critically injured and nearby property damaged.

Anyone with information on either of these shootings is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective S. Donald at 804-646-6456.