RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a man was shot four times in the city’s East End.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, at around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of Magnolia Street for a reported shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found an adult male located near Bethel Street who was shot four times.

According to police, the victim was shot four times at Magnolia Street and got into his car to drive himself to the hospital. The victim then drove to Bethel Street where he got out of his car to ask someone to call 911.

The victim then went back into his car and kept driving until he was able to flag down an ambulance. According to officials, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 804-646-5112.