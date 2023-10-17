RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who is believed to have shot a man he was trying to rob several times.

According to police, officers responded to the 1400 block of Hopkins Road at around 10:06 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, the officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The victim told police that an unknown man tried to rob him outside of a business and shot him several times. The victim, who was armed himself, took out his gun and fired back at the suspect but didn’t hit him.

The suspect, who was captured by security cameras in the area, ran away from the scene on Hopkins Road towards Holly Spring Avenue. Anyone who recognizes him or has information related to this incident is asked to call Det. Sullivan of Richmond Police at 804-646-3929.