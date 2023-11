RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking the community for help to identify a liquor theft suspect in the Fan neighborhood on Thursday.

According to police, the suspect stole cinnamon whiskey from an Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) store on the 1900 block of West Main Street on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Anyone who has information that can help identify the suspect, who is pictured above, is encouraged to call Detective N. Odehnal at 804-646-1068.