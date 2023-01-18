RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for tips finding a suspect who showed a gun to a store clerk while shop lifting from a Forest Hill area business.

On Monday, Jan. 2 at around 9:40 p.m., Richmond City Police responded to a store on the 5000 block of Forest Hill Avenue for a robbery.

According to police, a store clerk at a store had attempted to stop the suspect for shoplifting when the suspect took out a gun and showed it to the clerk. The suspect was last seen leaving on foot and heading eastbound down the 5000 block of Forest Hill Avenue.

A full video of the suspect can be seen on the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

If you have information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit your tip through the P3 Tips App. Both methods are anonymous and you could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.