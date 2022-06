Lenwood Carl Cox, Jr. (Photo: Richmond Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help locating a wanted fugitive who they say has “multiple felony warrants on file.”

According to police, 21-year-old Lenwood Carl Cox, Jr. has an address in Richmond and is known to frequent the 1200 block of St. John Street. He is around 5’11” and weighs around 165 pounds, he has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Cox’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-646-1000.