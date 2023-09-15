RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman in an elevator at Chippenham Hospital.

According to police, officers responded to Chippenham Hospital, on the 7100 block of Jahnke Road, at around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 for a report of an assault. A female hospital employee reported to police that the man pictured sexually assaulted her in an elevator.

The suspect, who was captured by hospital security cameras, possibly left the area on a GRTC bus after the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.