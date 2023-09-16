RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help finding a 10-year-old boy who they say hasn’t been seen since Friday afternoon.

According to police, 10-year-old Unique Samuels was last seen at around 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 near the area of West Hill Street and St. James Street in Richmond’s Gilpin Court neighborhood. Police say he lives nearby.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Unique or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Smith of Richmond Police at 804-335-9471.