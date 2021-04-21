Richmond police looking for missing man in need of medication

Derward Gray was last seen on Tuesday, April 6 at the Davis Market located at 301 W. Grace Street, according to RPD. Officials say Gray needs to take medication for serious medical conditions and he is known to frequent the Chamberlayne Avenue corridor.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said they are looking for a man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Gray is described as about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds.

Anyone with information about Gray’s whereabouts is acted to call Detective Darnell at 804-363-0878 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.