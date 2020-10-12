Richmond police looking for missing man last seen on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said they are looking for a man with a medical condition who was last seen on Friday.

The missing man, Leland A. George, 67, was last seen on Friday, Oct. 9, in the 300 block of E. Ladies Mile Road.

George is about five feet nine inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was wearing wearing a burgundy plaid shirt, pajama pants, a tweed hat and flip flops.

Police said George suffers from a medical condition, so there is a concern for his safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective D. Cuffley at 804-646-6795 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

