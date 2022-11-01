RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help finding a man who they say has been missing for a week.

Police are asking for help finding 54-year-old Michael Cooper, who was last seen on the 800 block of North 22nd Street on the night of Oct. 25. (Photo: RPD)

According to police, 54-year-old Michael Cooper was last seen leaving his home on the 800 block of North 22nd Street around 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. He was wearing a dark grey Nike sweat suit with a hood, a white t-shirt and white Nike sneakers.

Cooper stands about 5-foot 8-inches and weighs around 190 pounds. He is believed to be driving a blue 1986 Chevrolet truck with Virginia antique tags 9837BX.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Cooper or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-6764.