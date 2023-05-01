Richmond Police are looking for several men who are suspected of recent thefts throughout Shockoe Bottom. Credit: Richmond Police.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond detectives are investigating multiple unrelated car breaks and thefts from apartment buildings and businesses in the Shockoe Bottom area, and are now asking the public for help identifying the suspects.

The Richmond Police Department is looking for several men who are suspected of recent thefts throughout Shockoe Bottom.

Police say the crimes appear unrelated and include breaking into cars at apartment building parking decks on Dock Street and East Cary Street, stealing packages from an apartment building mailroom on the 2200 block of East Franklin Street and shoplifting from a store in the 2400 block of East Main Street.

Richmond Police have released photos of the suspects and are asking the public with help identifying these men.

Three men are suspected of breaking into cars throughout the Shockoe Bottom area. Credit: Richmond Police.



This man was captured on a surveillance camera stealing packages from the mailroom at an apartment building in the 2200 block of East Franklin Street. Credit: Richmond Police.

Surveillance footage shows this man breaking into cars in parking decks of apartment buildings on Dock Street and East Cary Street. Credit: Richmond Police.

This man is suspected of stealing from a store in the 2400 block of East Main Street. These photos show him in two different outfits during his multiple visits to the store. Credit: Richmond Police.

Anyone with information about any of these suspects is asked to contact First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at 804-646-0672.