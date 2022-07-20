RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department if asking for help identifying and locating a person of interest connected to a shooting at a convenience store on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike at around 7:10 a.m. on Friday, July 15. A Henrico Police officer at the scene found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

It was determined that the shooting took place outside of a convenience store on the block. Police are looking for a person who was seen in security footage outside and inside of the store during the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information related to this incident or knows the person seen in the security footage is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. All calls made to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.