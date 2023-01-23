RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person of interest connected to an armed robbery that took place in the Forest Hill neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to the 4800 block of Forest Hill Avenue just before 3:20 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 for a report of an armed robbery.

It was determined that a man wearing a black sweatshirt and black jeans went into a store with a gun and demanded money from an employee. He then took money from the cash register and ran out of the store.

Police are looking for the person pictured as a person of interest in connection to the robbery. Anyone who recognizes him or has information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-4656.