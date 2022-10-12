RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Police Department has released clear photos and surveillance video of two men they said are persons of interest in connection to a Labor Day assault and shooting.

The shooting happened just blocks away from Virginia Commonwealth University on South Laurel Street Sep. 5 and left two men injured.

A Richmond Police officer said a car drove by and “cracked off a couple rounds”, hitting the two young men.

Both of the men who were shot are in their twenties. Both went to the hospital that day with minor injuries.

Police said witnesses told officers that the man pictured below in a green T-shirt assaulted a woman at the scene, and afterward, the man in the white tank top pictured below shot the victims.