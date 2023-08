RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two people who they say shoplifted from the same ABC store on two separate occasions.

According to police, the two people pictured stole liquor from an ABC store on the 500 block of Hull Street in Richmond’s Manchester neighborhood on two separate occasions in August.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Det. J. Mitchell of Richmond Police at 804-646-0569.