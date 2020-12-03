Richmond police looking for runaway child

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for 12-year-old runaway, Amara Sesay.

Sesay was last seen on Friday, Nov. 13 in the 2200 block of Chalfont Drive. Police say the boy is not familiar with the area but could be staying in motels along the Midlothian Corridor. The police are searching for Sesay to interview him in regards to an ongoing investigation.

He is around 5 feet tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

RPD asks that anyone with information call Major Crimes Detective D.W. Longoria at (804) 510-4192 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

