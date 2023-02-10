RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are working to identify a suspect who attempted to rob a business on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard earlier this week.

At 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, Richmond Police officers were called to the 3200 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard for a report of an attempted robbery.

An employee told police that a man wearing a navy blue pea coat and a knit cap entered the business and demanded money. The suspect shouted at the employee and indicated he had a concealed firearm. The suspect then left the area on foot.

Credit: Richmond Police Department

No injuries were reported. There was also no indication that anything was stolen from the business.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Fourth Precinct Detective S. Rawlings at 804-646-3182.