RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond police are looking for help identifying a suspect in a shooting that sent two men to the hospital.

Authorities responded to the 2400 block of Whitcomb Street for a reported shooting in the area on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 6. Officers found two men on the sidewalk who had been shot.

The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Richmond detectives believe they have found a possible suspect, releasing photos of him in an effort to get the public’s help to identify him.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating and have determined the male in the photos is a possible suspect in these shootings and are seeking information to identify him. (Photos: Richmond Police Department)

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.