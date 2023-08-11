RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for a man who they say is a suspect in a July homicide.

Domishek Forbes. Credit: Richmond Police

At 9:24 p.m. on Monday, July 3, Richmond Police officers responded to the 1900 block of Raven Street, where they found a car that had gone off the road and into the woods at the intersection of Raven and Ford Streets.

Inside the car, officers found 20-year-old Darryl Jordan, Jr. of Petersburg with a gunshot wound. Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now looking for Domishek Forbes, 28, of Richmond, as a suspect in Jordan’s death.

Anyone with information about Forbes is asked to call Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.