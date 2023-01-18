RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are searching for a suspect who allegedly committed a burglary at a South Richmond business earlier this month.
At approximately 9:52 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, a male suspect, entered a local business on the 6300 block of Old Warwick Road and tampered with the door. Detectives believe that the same suspect returned to the store the next morning just before 7 a.m., entered the closed business and stole cash from the register.
The suspect was captured on a store surveillance camera. He was last seen driving a four-door, black Toyota Camry with temporary Virginia tags: B51604. According to police, the suspect also has tattoo lettering on his left hand and wrist.
Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect or more information about this burglary is asked to contact Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at 804-646-1007 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.