RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are searching for a suspect who allegedly committed a burglary at a South Richmond business earlier this month.

At approximately 9:52 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, a male suspect, entered a local business on the 6300 block of Old Warwick Road and tampered with the door. Detectives believe that the same suspect returned to the store the next morning just before 7 a.m., entered the closed business and stole cash from the register.

The suspect was captured on a store surveillance camera. He was last seen driving a four-door, black Toyota Camry with temporary Virginia tags: B51604. According to police, the suspect also has tattoo lettering on his left hand and wrist.

Video surveillance from the business on Old Warwick Road shows the suspect in the Jan. 5 robbery, as well as the car he left in and tattoos on his hands. Credit: Richmond Police Department.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect or more information about this burglary is asked to contact Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at 804-646-1007 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.